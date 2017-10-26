Nova Scotia’s long-term care system is working despite abuse, minister says

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's health minister says any form of abuse at long term care homes is "unacceptable," but he believes the system meant to protect residents is working.

Randy Delorey is reacting to a media report uncovering 46 confirmed cases of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at long term care facilities in the province over a two-year period.

Delorey says those cases are a concern, but they are the "exceptions" and do not represent standard practice.

He says the numbers in the CBC report are in line with departmental data compiled over the last couple of years.

The report found at least half of the cases in 2015 and 2016 involved abuse by home staff members, including one case of sexual abuse, and the inappropriate drugging of residents at the Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow in 2015, in order to make them compliant.

Delorey says he is confident the system is working because of legislation that protects people in care and an investigative regime that can respond as warranted through professional bodies, departmental directives to facilities, and in some cases through criminal proceedings.

The Canadian Press