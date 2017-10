Ontario’s ‘bubble zone’ abortion protest law was long overdue

This week, the government of Ontario passed a law banning protests outside abortion clinics. The law creates picket-free ‘bubble’ zones of between 50 and 150 metres around abortion facilities; inside those zones, no one can stage an anti-abortion protest, advise a woman not to get an abortion, or intimidate or interfere with people passing in and out of a clinic. The bubble expands to a full 150 metres around the homes of people who work in these clinics.