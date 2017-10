Parliament holds secret meeting on fossil fuel subsidies

A member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s caucus says she was only trying to put witnesses “at ease” this week when she successfully pushed public hearings about subsidies for the fossil fuel industry behind closed doors.

Brossard—Saint-Lambert Liberal MP Alexandra Mendès, vice chair of the House of Commons public accounts committee said the maneuver was meant to foster a “frank discussion” as federal MPs reviewed the matter.