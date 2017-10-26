Saskatchewan government ministers’ travel costs are the lowest in 25 years

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says ministers’ travel costs in 2016-17 were the lowest in 25 years.

Ministers’ travel costs totalled $311,000, which is down $54,000 or about 15 per cent from the previous fiscal year, and 68 per cent from 2006-07.

According to a government news release, ministers’ travel costs in 2016-17 are the lowest since 1992, when ministerial travel was first tracked separately.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says the government is committed to closely managing expenses and spending less where possible to help address financial challenges.

Communications costs came to $6.7 million in 2016-17, a reduction of about $2.7 million, or 29 per cent, compared to the previous fiscal year, which included provincial election-related costs.

(CTV Regina)

The Canadian Press