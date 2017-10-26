Shock, confusion as Guy Ouellette steps away from Quebec Liberals after arrest

Quebec’s political leaders, including the premier, remained in the dark Thursday after a member of the National Assembly and former police officer was arrested by the province’s anti-corruption squad.

Guy Ouellette, a 10-year MNA who was respected for his integrity on all sides of the legislature even as he had prickly relations with his own party at times, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He called Liberal caucus chair Filomena Rotiroti late Wednesday night to say he would temporarily withdraw from caucus.