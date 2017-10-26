Sweeping access to computers in premier’s office was unprecedented, gas plant trial told

A second witness at the gas plants trial has testified that it was David Nicholl, Ontario’s chief information technology officer, who asked for the sweeping access given to David Livingston’s executive assistant.

Now retired from the public service, Thomas Stenson was testifying at the criminal trial of Livingston and Laura Miller, once the power duo in the office of former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty.

The two are pleading not guilty to charges that stem from their alleged destruction of data and wiping of computer hard drives in McGuinty’s office in January and February of 2013, when McGuinty and his staff were about to leave Queen’s Park and new Premier Kathleen Wynne and hers were moving in.