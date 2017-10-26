The Jordan decision’s impact on cases of violence against women

In R. v. Cody this summer, the Supreme Court decisively affirmed its interpretation of the Charter right to a trial “within a reasonable time.” The principles, previously laid out in the Jordan decision, have resulted in increasing numbers of applications for stays of prosecution and growing pressures on federal and provincial governments to commit more resources to hiring judges and prosecutors. A hidden cost of Jordan may well be the undermining of efforts by police and prosecutors to improve the prosecution of crimes of male violence against women.