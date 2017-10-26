The Trudeau government overlooks China’s dangerous duplicities just to land a trade deal

Most of what Canadians read and hear about modern China occupies a narrow space between calculated dishonesty and aggressive deception.

A Chinese economy still overwhelmingly run through politicized structures is portrayed as a hub of free enterprise. A state ruled by a despotic clique is sold as a forward-thinking global leader. A regime bent on deploying technology to control its populace and wage cyber warfare abroad, is featured as a bastion of technological marvels. A country that holds little genuine affinity for Canada, beyond what will serve its own interests, is presented as a loyal, unambiguous friend.