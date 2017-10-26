National Newswatch
With Bombardier intervention, Trudeau scorns his own ‘Think China’ message

By — Oct 26 2017

John Ivison National Post

A curious but apparently well-sourced Reuters report appeared Thursday, saying the Canadian government facilitated a deal between Bombardier and European plane-maker Airbus for the CSeries jet in order to thwart a potential investment by a state-owned Chinese company.

The report, which is not being denied by government officials, said concerns were raised in government when it became known Bombardier was considering a partnership with Chinese jet-maker Comac.

The fear in Ottawa was that jobs and technology could be siphoned away to China, where intellectual property theft remains rife.

