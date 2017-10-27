Ahead of Halloween, both Trudeau and Trump looking frightfully shameless

With Halloween around the corner, Liberals are frantically ditching their snazzy emperor’s new clothes in favour of more middle class costumes.

How else to interpret Tuesday’s surprise budget update full of benefit top-ups and tax changes, cryptically titled: “Doubling Down on Progress for the Middle Class”?

It turns out the answer to Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s horrifying privilege is budget tricks and treats.

One understands the urge to hand out goodies. Things have been grim on the government benches since their small business tax changes boomeranged to inflict a thousand taxing cuts on the Liberal brand. It’s been so bad, I guarantee you that someone, somewhere in the bowels of the Prime Minister’s Office heard the sad news of Gord Downie’s recent passing and thought: “great, a channel-changer!”