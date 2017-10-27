Alberta United Conservative leadership contenders vow to band together post-vote

Alberta’s new United Conservative Party will have its first official leader on Saturday and all three contenders say job one after vote results are announced will be to join forces.

“Win, lose, or draw I’ll be happy,” candidate Jason Kenney said earlier this week. “We’ve achieved my primary objective, which was to unite conservatives.

“If I’m … elected leader I will reach out immediately to Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer and encourage them to be involved in key roles in our party.”

The three leadership contenders — Kenney, Schweitzer and Jean — are all hoping that the results of preferential ballots cast online over three days will go in their favour.