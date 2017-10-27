As Trudeau supports ‘united Spain,’ Quebec nationalists nearly alone in backing independent Catalonia

The Bloc Québécois appears to be one of very few groups in the world that is ready to recognize an independent Catalonia after its parliament declared independence Friday.

Given its history of separatism, Quebec has closely watched as Spain devolves into chaos, with its national government ousting the Catalan president and calling the declaration Friday unconstitutional. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced new elections will be held in Catalonia Dec. 21, even as thousands marched in Barcelona to support independence.