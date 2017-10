Bill Morneau can’t fix the problem, because clearly the problem is him

Perhaps Bill Morneau imagines that by agreeing to give away the capital gain he earned on the shares in Morneau Shepell he owned he has made the problem go away. He has not. He has made a problem go away: he cannot now be accused of having actually profited from the decisions he made as finance minister. But the larger problem implied by his conduct remains, because it is increasingly clear the problem is him.

