Bob Rae critical of how Supreme Court judges are picked

Former interim federal Liberal Party leader Bob Rae has criticized part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new Supreme Court justice selection process as “misguided.”

Mr. Rae, Ontario’s former premier, said he disagreed with the requirement that candidates apply to be considered. He was speaking Oct. 26 alongside former justice minister and Progressive Conservative prime minister Kim Campbell at a panel discussion as part of a symposium hosted by the country’s highest court.

Ms. Campbell, who was Canada’s first female prime minister, currently chairs an independent advisory board tasked with creating a shortlist of candidates to fill Supreme Court vacancies, including one coming up this fall.