Canada suspends military aid to Iraqis, Kurds amid outbreak of hostilities

The Canadian military is temporarily suspending its support to Iraqi and Kurdish forces amid an outbreak of hostilities between the two groups.

Canadian special forces have provided training, advice and assistance to both the Iraqi military and Kurdish peshmerga for the last three years as part of the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

But the one-time allies have been fighting each other for more than a week, after the Kurds held a controversial independence referendum and Baghdad responded by seizing control of contested territory.

