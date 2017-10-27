Canada’s top cop said it would be ‘reckless’ to keep using federal government’s IT service

Among his last moves as RCMP commissioner, Bob Paulson told the head of the federal government’s vexed tech support agency it would be “reckless and arguably criminal” to renew its contract with Shared Services Canada.

The correspondence, obtained by CBC News under Access to Information legislation, appears to be the culmination of a long-standing complaint from the RCMP that SSC offers a one-size-fits-all government-wide service package that does not recognize the unique needs of a national police force.