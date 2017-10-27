Catalonia votes to establish republic, but Spain could soon take control

In an impassioned address, Spain’s prime minister urged the Senate on Friday to grant his government special constitutional measures that would allow it to take control of Catalonia’s autonomous powers and halt the region’s independence bid.

But in Barcelona, the main city in Catalonia, separatist lawmakers in the regional parliament voted to break away from Spain and establish an independent republic. Thousands of independence supporters gathered near the parliament building in the northeastern city in anticipation of that historic declaration.