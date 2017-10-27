Delta flight diverted to Labrador after experiencing ‘engine performance issue’

GOOSE BAY, N.L. — A Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in Labrador on Thursday after one of the jet's engines quit.

Cockpit voice recordings released Friday and obtained by CBC confirm that a pilot declared an emergency after telling an air traffic controller, "We just lost an engine."

In the recording, the controller asks if the pilot has control of the aircraft, and the pilot responds, "Yes sir, we are just dealing with the engine failure. We're now declaring an emergency."

The airline says the flight crew followed procedures to divert to Goose Bay, N.L.

Delta says the flight landed safely and customers were expected to continue to Amsterdam on another aircraft Friday.

This is the second time in less than a month that a transatlantic flight has been diverted to Goose Bay.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a California-bound airliner operated by Air France was forced to land there due to engine troubles.

That plane was forced to land Sept. 30 after one of its engines was seriously damaged part way through its flight from Paris to Los Angeles.

CBC online