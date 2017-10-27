Five stories in the news for today, Oct. 27

Five stories in the news for Friday, Oct. 27

TRUDEAU IN QUEBEC FOR FUNERAL, ANNOUNCEMENT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today to attend a private funeral and to discuss the Canada Child Benefit. Trudeau is scheduled to be at the funeral in Montreal of Michael Pitfield, a former senator and clerk of the Privy Council who died last week at the age of 80. The prime minister will then head to Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in the afternoon and highlight changes to the Canada Child Benefit.

MANITOBA TO SET $25 A TONNE CARBON TAX

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government will announce a carbon tax of $25 a tonne today — to be implemented sometime next year — and keep it at that rate, a government source familiar with the file confirmed to The Canadian Press. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said the province will refuse to follow federal government demands to raise the tax to $50 a tonne by 2022.

MORNEAU TO DONATE SOME SHARE-SALE PROCEEDS

Bill Morneau has made further attempts to silence accusations that he's personally profited from decisions he's taken as federal finance minister. He announced Thursday he'll donate to charity any gains in the value of his family business's shares since he was elected two years ago. But that announcement was immediately undercut by news that the federal ethics watchdog is looking into opposition accusations that Morneau was in a conflict of interest when he introduced a pension bill that could benefit Morneau Shepell — his family's pension management and human resources firm in which the minister still owns some $21 million worth of shares.

B.C. MAN GETS COURT DATE IN ALLEGED THREATS CASE

The lawyer for a man who was charged after police issued a warning to the public and female sex workers in British Columbia's Okanagan region says her client’s case was put over to next month in court on Thursday. RCMP say 36-year-old Curtis Sagmoen was charged Oct. 17 with disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, uttering threats and weapons offences. Defence lawyer Lisa Jean Helps says her client’s next court appearance in Vernon is scheduled for Nov. 23.

MCADAMS GOES PUBLIC WITH JAMES TOBACK ALLEGATIONS

Canadian actress Rachel McAdams has added her name to the growing list of women who have come forward to allege that writer and director James Toback sexually harassed or assaulted them. Speaking to Vanity Fair, McAdams says she was 21 when she met Toback for an audition and says Toback told her that he had masturbated to the thought of her and asked if he could see her pubic hair. She says she left the room and was not physically assaulted.

