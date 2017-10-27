Former NDP finance minister calls on Alberta New Democrats to cut deficit spending

Saskatchewan’s former NDP finance minister has some blunt fiscal advice for Alberta’s New Democratic government: come up with a deficit reduction plan.

Janice MacKinnon, who balanced Saskatchewan’s budget in the mid-1990s after years of red ink, says Alberta needs to get serious about cutting its ballooning deficit.

MacKinnon, along with the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy’s Jack Mintz, released a report Thursday warning the province against allowing its deficits and debt to rise unchecked.