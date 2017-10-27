Four-in-ten outside Quebec would prohibit women wearing niqabs from receiving government services

While the vast majority of Quebecers support their province’s new law banning people from providing or receiving government services with their faces covered, new research from the Angus Reid Institute finds that four-in-ten outside of Quebec feel similarly.

Some 40 per cent of residents of Canada’s other nine provinces say women should be prohibited from visiting government offices while wearing a niqab. A further three-in-ten (31%) say such behaviour should be “discouraged but tolerated,” while fewer (28%) say it should be “welcome.”

These findings come as reactions to Quebec’s Bill 62 pervade Canada’s English-language media and Canadians across the country report they are paying close attention to the issue.