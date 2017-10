Kinder Morgan warns of massive losses and blames Burnaby for pipeline delays

A ship receives its load of oil from the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project's Westeridge loading dock in Burnaby, British Columbia, Thursday, June 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

After downplaying concerns about delays to its investors last week, Kinder Morgan is warning it could lose more than $90 million per month due to its struggles with the bylaws of the City of Burnaby in British Columbia.