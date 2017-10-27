Manitoba defies federal government demand for $50 a tonne price on carbon

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government will announce a carbon tax of $25 a tonne Friday — to be implemented sometime next year — and keep it at that rate, a government source familiar with the file confirmed to The Canadian Press.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said the province will refuse to follow federal government demands to raise the tax to $50 a tonne by 2022.

The source confirmed the $25 number first revealed in a draft document obtained by The Canadian Press last month, which said a $25-a-tonne tax would raise $250 million annually for the province.

The change should add about five cents a litre to the price of gasoline, the source said, and also apply to natural gas and other items, but not hydro-electricity.

Premier Brian Pallister refused to confirm details of the carb