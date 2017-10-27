Niger attack: US convoy separated during ambush, soldier says

The vehicles carrying the 12-member Green Beret-led team that was ambushed in Niger by ISIS militants earlier this month became separated during the firefight, US officials and a Nigerien soldier present told CNN Thursday.

The team was traveling with 30 Nigerien soldiers when they were attacked by approximately 50 ISIS affiliated fighters armed with rocket propelled grenades, mortars, and heavy machine guns, according to US military officials.

During the subsequent gun battle, which lasted for hours, four US soldiers were killed and two were wounded. Five Nigerien soldiers were also killed.