One person dead after three commercial trucks collide on Highway 401

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — One man is dead after a collision involving three commercial trucks on Ontario's busiest highway.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash took place Friday morning on a stretch of Highway 401 near Cambridge, Ont.

He says the collision involved two transport trucks and a dump truck.

One driver was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated, but Schmidt says he has been pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released.

Schmidt says eastbound lanes on the 401 near Cedar Creek are closed while police continue their investigation.

The Canadian Press