Ontario PC leader doubles down on his slip-up — a meaningless defence of his own wrongness

Ontario’s dumbest political scandal got an update this week, roughly six weeks after it should have been quickly addressed and put to bed.

On Sept. 13, Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown misspoke: he said Premier Kathleen Wynne would be standing trial in a bribery case in Sudbury, Ont. (“when she stands trial,” he said), when she was, in fact, testifying as a witness in a case involving two top Liberal staffers. (A judge dismissed the charges Tuesday for lack of evidence.)

Team Wynne, surely desperate for any piece of information that could deflect from what was then two ongoing corruption cases, latched onto the comment and threatened to sue the opposition leader for defamation unless he retracted his statement.