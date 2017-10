Ottawa warned free trade talks with China risk hurting Canada-U.S. relationship

The federal government is being warned that its relationship with the United States could be in jeopardy if Canada engages in free trade talks with China.

Former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore, who is also member of the federal government’s hand-picked NAFTA council, says entering into formal free trade discussions with the Chinese would give President Donald Trump ammunition to launch verbal attacks against Canada and NAFTA.