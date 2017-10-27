Quebec’s niqab ban: Muslim women are an easy political target

As a Muslim woman who chooses to cover her h​air​ but not her face, I am not personally affected by Quebec’s new law banning face coverings while receiving public services such as taking a city bus. It would be easy for me to ignore the law’s broader meaning. Saying nothing would, in fact, make me more palatable to some Canadians, who draw the line of religious freedom at face coverings. Instead, it has stirred and jolted me out of complacency. We must speak out against this so-called religious neutrality, and see Bill 62 for what it really is: politicizing and fear mongering toward an easy target.