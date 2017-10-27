‘Weinstein Effect’ reaches foot of Parliament Hill as celebrity chef admits to sexual harassment

In the summer of 2016, a new restaurant opened on Ottawa’s Sparks Street, just a short block from Parliament Hill. Built in a grand building that once housed a bank, Riviera, with its 50-foot vaulted ceiling and expansive bar, was designed from the start to be a gathering place for the power-brokers of the nation’s capital.

Its star rose quickly. On budget day last March it played host to a closed-door party for the finance department and other senior government officials. It ranked seventh on enRoute magazine’s 2017 list of best new Canadian restaurants. But for months, a scandal had been brewing behind the scenes.