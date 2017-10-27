Winnipeg drivers slip, slide, slam as bridges ice up during winter preview

WINNIPEG — A total of nine people, including two infants, were taken to hospital in stable condition after an early blast of winter turned several Winnipeg bridges into skating rinks, resulting in dozens of accidents.

The crashes started happening late Thursday afternoon when the temperature dropped below zero as rain and snow hit the city, prompting a major response by emergency personnel.

Police say there were collisions involving about 97 vehicles at 15 different locations, including 14 bridges.

They say apart from those who were sent to hospital, countless people had minor injuries but declined medical help.

Tow trucks hauled 55 vehicles away and the affected bridges were closed for around four hours while crews sanded them.

Drivers were urged to use extreme caution during the Friday morning commute.

The Canadian Press