All UCP leadership hopefuls are great choices but Kenney is best

Unlike past leadership contests for the centre-right party in this province, Albertans will not suffer a hangover of regret the morning after Saturday night’s United Conservative Party leadership results are revealed.

While it’s not yet known who the new leader will be, what is known is regardless of who wins the vote tonight, the fledgling party will choose an eloquent, intelligent and thoughtful leader with impressive life and career accomplishments.