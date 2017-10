Americans should take a lesson from Canadians and just grow up

Canadians and Americans are different. In this Trumpian moment of madness, what a pleasure it is to remember this. Though this classic The Beaverton headline gets it right — “Homegrown Canadian racists determined to compete with flashier American racists” — and though we are sodden, absolutely dripping, with American culture in all its crass cruelty and violence, we haven’t done too badly.

