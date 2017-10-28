Corker: Possible 2020 run against Trump not ruled out

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee did not rule out a run in 2020 against President Donald Trump when asked about it by reporters Friday, saying he’s focused on the next 14 months of his term and isn’t thinking that far ahead.

The noncommittal response came as Corker doubled down this week on criticism of Trump, calling him “utterly untruthful” and responsible for “the debasement of our nation.”

“You know, I don’t know what I’m doing next Sunday,” the senator responded when reporters asked about a potential presidential bid.

Corker said it was far too soon to say if he would want a strong Republican primary challenge of Trump, whether by him or someone else.