If Jason Kenney wins, it’s war

Crystal-balling political races is a crap shoot.

Brian Jean could become leader of the United Conservatives Saturday but it’s Jason Kenney who really makes the NDP’s blood boil.

Jean says he is the much better bet to win throughout the province and has survived all the slings and arrows fired by the NDP anger machine.

Jean says Albertans trust him more than others to make the right decisions, having seen him in action over the past two years.