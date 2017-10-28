Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership of Alberta’s United Conservative Party.

The former Calgary MP, who held high-ranking positions in the government of Stephen Harper, beat out former Wildrose leader Brian Jean and lawyer Doug Schweitzer on the first ballot.

Kenney was the central figure in a push to see the Alberta Progressive Conservatives and the Wildrose Party join forces on the right to fight the governing NDP.

He won the leadership of the PCs earlier this year after criss-crossing the province, beating the unity drum.

Members of both parties voted 95 per cent in favour of a merger.