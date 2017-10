Liberals table budget bill to join China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

The Liberal government has introduced a second large budget bill that includes a new law establishing Canada’s participation in the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Bill C-63, Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s second budget bill of the year, enacts a wide range of measures related to his March budget. Like the first budget bill, it is more than 300 pages, repeating a practice that has faced opposition criticism for lacking transparency.