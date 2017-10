Somalia Mogadishu: Explosions rock capital

Two explosions have killed at least 14 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu, two weeks after a bomb killed 350.

The first blast was caused by a car bomb being driven into a hotel. Militants then stormed the building.

The second explosion took place near the former parliament house nearby. Officials say at least 14 died.

The Islamist militant group al-Shabab – which officials blamed for the attack two weeks ago – said it had carried out the latest bombings.