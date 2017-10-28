UPC Website: Jason Kenney Wins Leadership Race

The results are in and Jason Kenney has been elected as the new leader of the United Conservative Party!

Nearly 94% of members eligible to vote in the leadership contest cast their ballots online or by phone between October 26 and October 28.

The results:

Jason Kenney – 61.1%

Brian Jean – 31.5%

Doug Schweitzer – 7.3%

More than 63,000 members of the UCP registered by the October 13 deadline for eligibility to vote in this leadership election. The results mark the end of another historic milestone for the UCP. Next stages include policy development, constituency association set up and a founding Annual General Meeting and Convention.

More to follow….