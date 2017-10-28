Whoever wins, new leader of Alberta’s UCP will chart course for Conservatives across the country

Whatever the outcome of the new United Conservative Party’s leadership vote this weekend, one thing has become abundantly clear: Alberta is angry. Why? Ask Brian Jean, former leader of the Wildrose Party, which launched 15 years ago as a the conservative alternative to the province’s dynastic Progressive Conservatives and eventually hoovered up enough of their supporters to split the province’s conservative vote, begetting the province’s current NDP government and the merger that created, finally, the UCP.

