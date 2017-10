Will Jason Kenney win UCP leadership? You have questions, here are the answers

Well, this is exciting.

Members of the new United Conservative Party will choose a leader for the first time this weekend.

No matter who wins, Alberta politics will never be the same.

We have entered the binary age where we have two opposing parties — the UCP on the right and the NDP on the left, with no significant party straddling the middle of the political spectrum.

But I’m getting ahead of myself.

Let’s look at Saturday’s vote and the likely winner.

You have questions and I have answers.