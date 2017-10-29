Calgary MLA steps down to allow Jason Kenney to run for legislature seat

A United Conservative Party MLA in Calgary is resigning his seat Nov. 1 to allow new party leader Jason Kenney to run for a seat in the Alberta legislatureJ

Dave Rodney, the MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, made the announcement with Kenney by his side in Calgary Sunday.

Kenney, the former Conservative MP and cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper, captured 61 per cent of the ballots cast in this week’s vote to win leadership of the United Conservative Party, easily defeating opponents Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer.