Free speech: handle with care

You may or may not agree with Dalhousie student Masuma Khan’s comments about “white fragility.”

And you will probably have an opinion on her boycott of the Canada 150 celebrations.

You might think her “kiss-my-ass” comment is rude.

But whatever your opinion on Khan, her actions, views or choice of words, there is a fundamental principle at the core of this controversy that we should all agree upon.

And it’s not race, white fragility or Canada’s 150 birthday celebrations. It’s freedom of speech.

This week, Dalhousie University backed off on a disciplinary action against Khan that had the look, feel and smell of suppressing free speech.