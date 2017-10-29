Inquiry into missing, murdered indigenous women heads to N.S.

MEMBERTOU, N.S. — A Mi'kmaq activist says it's vital that the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are shared at community hearings in Nova Scotia this week, despite the challenges the national inquiry has faced.

The president of the Nova Scotia Native Women's Association, is among 40 witnesses expected to testify during the three-day hearings at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

Cheryl Maloney says the stories of loss hung over Sunday's opening ceremonies — the hearings kick off Monday.

She says she is working to support Indigenous women and families as they prepare to share their traumatic stories with the inquiry, which has been plagued by controversy and delays.

Maloney echoed concerns that have been raised in previous months about bureaucratic setbacks and lack of consultation with families, but says all parties involved in the inquiry must push forward out of duty to those who have been lost.

The inquiry has visited three communities across Canada prior to this week's hearings: Whitehorse, Smithers B.C., and Winnipeg.

An interim report is set to be released on Nov. 1.

The Canadian Press