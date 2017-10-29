Monument to the Stanley Cup unveiled in Ottawa on Saturday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau predicts a monument in Ottawa to the 125th anniversary of the Stanley Cup will become a major attraction in the national capital.

In an interview Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada, Trudeau said the Lord Stanley Gift Monument will be part of what people want to see when they visit Ottawa.

The monument was formally unveiled on Saturday at a ceremony attended by Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and local MP David McGuinty and members of the hockey community.

The federal government provided $2.15 million toward the cost of erecting the monument to the Stanley Cup, which was given in 1892 as a gift by Lord Stanley, Canada’s sixth Governor General.

The unveiling also coincides with Canada 150 celebrations and the 100t