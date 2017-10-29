Trump’s Approval Rating Drops to Lowest Level Yet in New NBC News/WSJ Poll

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has declined to the lowest point of his presidency, and nearly half of voters want their vote in the 2018 midterms to be a message for more Democrats in Congress to check Trump and congressional Republicans, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.
Thirty eight percent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s job performance — down five points since September — while 58 percent disapprove.
Trump’s previous low in approval in the national NBC/WSJ poll was 39 percent back in May.