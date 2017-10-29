Sen. Bob Corker: Tillerson getting “kneecapped” by Trump “hurts our nation”

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, suggested Sunday that President Trump’s tweets taking aim at North Korea are undermining diplomatic efforts regarding the country and its surrounding region.

“When our Secretary of State is sitting down with a partner that matters most, China, trying to negotiate something that would resolve and keep us from going into military conflict with North Korea which brings in South Korea, Japan, China, and Russia, and he’s kneecapped by the president, it hurts our nation. It hurts our efforts,” Corker said Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

Corker called China our “greatest partner” when it comes to North Korea, and said “every military leader wants the State Department and our Secretary of State to be successful” in exercising diplomacy to “keep our men and women in uniform out of harm’s way.”

