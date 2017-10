Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin on sex assault cases: ‘No one has the right to a particular verdict’

Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin has waded into the national debate on sexual-assault trials, telling complainants that while they have a right to be treated fairly and with dignity, they also need to be realistic in their expectations of a justice system that needs to protect against wrongful convictions.

“Complainants and witnesses need to understand what is required of them in a