Ethics watchdog says other Trudeau ministers using same loophole as Morneau

A number of other Trudeau cabinet ministers are in the same situation as Finance Minister Bill Morneau and have managed to retain control of assets they would be required to divest if this wealth wasn’t being held indirectly through a holding company or similar mechanism.

Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson’s office declines to identify the ministers, citing confidentiality rules, but confirms that a handful hold these assets indirectly and therefore aren’t required to sell them or place them beyond reach.