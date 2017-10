Ex-Liberal member Guy Ouellette alleges muzzling by anti-corruption unit

Former Liberal backbencher Guy Ouellette says he’s being muzzled by the province’s anti-corruption unit in an attempt to silence him.

In an exclusive interview with 98.5 FM conducted Friday but aired today, Ouellette says he fears he won’t make it back to the legislature this week to be able to speak out.

That’s why Ouellette granted the interview after seeking refuge at Cogeco’s Montreal headquarters with former Transport Quebec whistleblower Annie Trudel.