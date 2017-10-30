FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

The Russia investigation struck a series of blows against the Donald Trump presidency Monday: multiple charges against his former campaign manager and word that a lower-level adviser is co-operating with investigators after admitting to communicating about stolen emails with intermediaries of the Putin government.

The day began with ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort surrendering to authorities after he and another senior campaign aide were slapped with a dozen criminal charges, including conspiracy against the United States, money-laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent and lying to police.

The president seized on the fact most of the alleged crimes occurred before he announced his presidential run in 2015: “Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign,” he tweeted. “Why aren’t Crooked Hillary (Clinton) & the (Democrats) the focus?????”

Then the next shoe dropped.

The other announcement from special investigator Robert Mueller’s office was about events that occurred during the campaign that did involve contacts with Russia — specifically, illicit conversations about stolen emails and high-ranking officials.